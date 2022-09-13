Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Stellantis N.V.
  News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:37 2022-09-13 am EDT
13.54 EUR   -1.41%
Stellantis and General Motors to Execute a Share Repurchase Transaction
GL
STELLANTIS N : and General Motors to Execute a Share Repurchase Transaction
PU
Accenture Intends to Acquire Stellantis' World Class Manufacturing Training & Consulting Business in Italy
AQ
Stellantis and General Motors to Execute a Share Repurchase Transaction

09/13/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stellantis and General Motors to Execute a Share Repurchase Transaction

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 13, 2022 – Stellantis N.V. and General Motors Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors Company (“GM”) have executed a share repurchase agreement (“SRA”) related to the 69.1 million common shares in Stellantis, representing approximately 2.2% of Stellantis’ share capital (on a diluted basis), that GM is entitled to receive upon the exercise of equity warrants (the “Warrants”) originally issued by Peugeot S.A. (“PSA”) to GM in 2017.

The Warrants were issued to GM as part of the purchase by PSA of the Opel Vauxhall automotive business. Upon exercise of the Warrants, Stellantis will also deliver to GM approximately 1.2 million common shares of Faurecia and an aggregate cash amount of approximately EUR130 million for rights to dividends paid by PSA and Stellantis.

Pursuant to the SRA, the issue and the repurchase of Stellantis common shares will both occur on September 15. The purchase price paid by Stellantis for the common shares will amount, in total, to EUR 923,247,678 (such amount is based on the volume-weighted average price of one Stellantis common share on the regulated market of Euronext in Milan over the last five trading days).

This purchase of Stellantis common shares by Stellantis from GM will be carried out under the authority granted by the general meeting of April 13, 2022.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the worlds leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and todays customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis
Stellantis
Stellantis
Stellantis
 

For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA   +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.comValérie GILLOT + 33 6 83 92 92 96 - valerie.gillot@stellantis.com

Nathalie ROUSSEL  + 33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com

 

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com		 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 174 B 174 B 174 B
Net income 2022 15 345 M 15 354 M 15 354 M
Net cash 2022 26 007 M 26 022 M 26 022 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,76x
Yield 2022 9,57%
Capitalization 42 583 M 42 609 M 42 609 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 13,54 €
Average target price 21,41 €
Spread / Average Target 58,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-17.67%43 758
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-16.88%104 017
FERRARI N.V.-21.97%36 881
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD20.21%33 988
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-24.14%25 722
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED28.51%17 749