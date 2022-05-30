Stellantis and Toyota to expand partnership with large commercial van

May 30 (Reuters) - Stellantis said on
Monday it would expand its partnership with Toyota Motor Europe
(TME) with a new large commercial van, including an electric
version.
Stellantis will supply TME, a unit of Japan's Toyota Motor
Corp, with the new vehicle for sale in Europe under the
Toyota brand, it said. The van will be produced at Stellantis
plants in Gliwice, Poland, and Atessa, Italy.
"Planned for mid-2024, the new large-size commercial van
marks TME's first entry into the large-size commercial vehicle
segment," Stellantis added in a statement.
The deal widens the partnership between the two companies
and allows a better optimisation of Stellantis' Atessa plant,
which currently makes large vans sold under the Peugeot, Citroen
and Fiat marques.
"It represents an important addition and completes our light
commercial line-up for Toyota's European customers," Stellantis
said.
Paris-listed shares in Stellantis were up 1.6% by 0941 GMT.
Carmakers have increasingly been agreeing
cross-manufacturing deals to reduce costs in vans, which due to
a boom in parcel delivery are seeing large demand - and where
electric vehicle versions are also seeing rising sales to carry
out "last-mile" deliveries in city centers.
(Reporting by Juliette Portala and Gilles Guillaume ; Editing
by Jason Neely and David Holmes)