  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Stellantis N.V.
  News
  Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
05/30 05:56:13 am EDT
13.98 EUR   +1.65%
05:44aStellantis and Toyota to expand partnership with large commercial van
RE
05:01aStellantis, Toyota Make Third Deal for Commercial Van Production
DJ
05:00aStellantis, Toyota To Collaborate On Large-size Commercial Van
MT
Stellantis and Toyota to expand partnership with large commercial van

05/30/2022 | 05:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show

May 30 (Reuters) - Stellantis said on Monday it would expand its partnership with Toyota Motor Europe (TME) with a new large commercial van, including an electric version.

Stellantis will supply TME, a unit of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp, with the new vehicle for sale in Europe under the Toyota brand, it said. The van will be produced at Stellantis plants in Gliwice, Poland, and Atessa, Italy.

"Planned for mid-2024, the new large-size commercial van marks TME's first entry into the large-size commercial vehicle segment," Stellantis added in a statement.

The deal widens the partnership between the two companies and allows a better optimisation of Stellantis' Atessa plant, which currently makes large vans sold under the Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat marques.

"It represents an important addition and completes our light commercial line-up for Toyota's European customers," Stellantis said.

Paris-listed shares in Stellantis were up 1.6% by 0941 GMT.

Carmakers have increasingly been agreeing cross-manufacturing deals to reduce costs in vans, which due to a boom in parcel delivery are seeing large demand - and where electric vehicle versions are also seeing rising sales to carry out "last-mile" deliveries in city centers. (Reporting by Juliette Portala and Gilles Guillaume ; Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
