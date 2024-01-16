Stellantis appoints Chief Operating Officer for North America

Stellantis announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Carlos Zarlenga as Chief Operating Officer for North America, replacing Mark Stewart, in order to strengthen and improve the group's performance in the region.



Carlos Zarlenga - who boasts over a decade of experience in the automotive sector, as well as solid financial skills - had joined Stellantis in 2022 as President of the automaker's Mexican branch.



In this position, he improved year-on-year sales volume, market share and profitability, to achieve the highest level of profit ever recorded in Mexico.



His appointment will take effect on February 1.



'In the highly demanding North American market, with many obstacles to overcome to strengthen the Group's performance, Carlos Zarlenga is the best leader among our talent pool to replace Mark Stewart and drive the change in our business model towards electrification in this region', said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO.



Mark Stewart joined Stellantis from Fiat Chrysler three years ago, when Stellantis was founded, after a short stint at Amazon.



