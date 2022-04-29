Log in
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/29 06:19:03 am EDT
13.02 EUR   +1.77%
06:05aStellantis boss expects chip supply to remain tight this year
RE
04/28Stellantis Awards $22,000 As College Teams Tackle First Hackathon
AQ
04/28Stellantis To Produce Electric Vehicles In Serbia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis boss expects chip supply to remain tight this year

04/29/2022 | 06:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis at the entrance of the company's factory in Hordain

COMO, Italy (Reuters) - The head of carmaker Stellantis does not expect improvement in the semiconductor supply chain before next year, he said on Friday.

"Semiconductor supply is still very short, the situation is very similar to that of 2021. I would say 2022 would not bring a major improvement," Chief Executive Carlos Tavares saidat an event in Como to promote Alfa Romeo's new sport utility vehicle (SUV) , the Tonale.

He added, however, that forecasts included in the carmaker's recent business had been "conservative" and would remain unchanged.

Tavares said the main difference with last year was that the number of troubled suppliers was now smaller, with many having established better control of their operations and supply chains.

"At the moment Stellantis is hurt by a low number of chip suppliers, maximum three or four," he said, adding that he expects an improvement in 2023.

The CEO reiterated that the impact from Russia's invasion of Ukraine has so far been "very, very marginal" on the group's ' revenue. He said the conflict was making the business environment more difficult for all carmakers, not only Stellantis.

Stellantis, which houses brands including Fiat and Peugeot, said has not been affected so far by Russia's decision to halt natural gas deliveries to Poland, where the group runs three plants.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Keith Weir and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.04% 323.064 Real-time Quote.96.76%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.97% 13.026 Delayed Quote.-23.31%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.92% 13.02 Real-time Quote.-23.31%
Financials
Sales 2022 165 B 174 B 174 B
Net income 2022 13 191 M 13 881 M 13 881 M
Net cash 2022 23 503 M 24 732 M 24 732 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,08x
Yield 2022 9,39%
Capitalization 40 090 M 42 186 M 42 186 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 12,80 €
Average target price 22,72 €
Spread / Average Target 77,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-23.31%42 186
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-15.98%95 268
FERRARI N.V.-17.30%39 208
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD4.87%31 082
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-25.21%26 903
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-18.86%15 507