(Alliance News) - Stellantis NV sales in June rose slightly in Europe, underperforming the European market, where registrations grew 4.3 percent year-on-year to nearly 1.1 million units.

As data from ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, showed Thursday, the merged giant of PSA Groupe and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles posted a 0.4 percent increase over June 2023, but market share fell to 17.3 percent in June from 18.0 percent a year earlier.

Among the group's brands, Peugeot sold 11% fewer cars in June than in the same month a year earlier while Opel/Vauxhall posted a 0.2% increase. In contrast, DS registrations fell 25 percent in June while Citroen's were up about 23 percent.

Fiat reported a 9.5 percent sales increase in June while Jeep posted a 1.2 percent increase, Lancia/Chrysler sold 7.8 percent fewer cars, and Alfa Romeo improved sales by 0.4 percent.

