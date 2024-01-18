(Alliance News) - The European automotive market declined 3.3 percent in December but closed the year with a 14 percent increase over the full year 2022, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) reported Thursday.

In detail, the Stellantis group reported a down December, with sales down 15 percent in the month compared to the same month in the previous year, but ended the full 2023 with a 3.7 percent year-on-year increase. The merged FCA and PSA group's market share reached 13.0 percent in December from 14.7 percent in December 2022 while, for the full year, the share dropped to 16.6 percent from 18.2 percent in 2022.

Among the group's brands, Peugeot recorded a 3.3 percent increase in the full year, Opel/Vauxchall 7.1 percent, Jeep 23 percent, Alfa Romeo 52 percent, and Lancia/Chrysler 9.0 percent while the Other brands registered 23 percent more cars.

On the negative side, Fiat posted a 3.4% drop in sales, Citroen 1.5% and DS 3.1%.

Stellantis' stock is up 0.1% at EUR19.66 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

