Stellantis could halt production in Britain unless the government does more to boost demand for electric vehicles (EVs) or relax its current obligations for EVs.

This was stated by Maria Grazia Davino, managing director of Stellantis Uk.

Speaking at an automotive industry event, Davino said the decision on the future of manufacturing in the country is likely to happen in less than a year.

