Stellantis halts Opel plant in Spain due to chip shortage

The plant announced it would suspend production from Thursday evening and resume output on Monday, a union representative told Reuters.

Opel declined to comment.

A chip shortage has hit automakers around the world for the past two years, causing new car delivery delays and production problems.

In July, several global manufacturers said they saw the shortage easing after a long struggle for the components.

Car production at Stellantis' Sochaux car plant in France was also suspended on Thursday for the same reason.

(Reporting by Christina Thykjaer, editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)