  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
07:38 2022-08-25 am EDT
14.14 EUR   -0.36%
07:21aStellantis halts Opel plant in Spain due to chip shortage
RE
05:58aSix Automakers in South Korea to Recall Vehicles over Defective Parts
MT
05:23aStellantis Temporarily Halts Production At French Plant Amid Semiconductor Shortage
MT
Stellantis halts Opel plant in Spain due to chip shortage

08/25/2022 | 07:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Stellantis logo

MADRID (Reuters) - Car marker Stellantis has halted its Opel car factory in Zaragoza in northern Spain for five shifts due to a shortage of semiconductors, labour union CCOO said on Thursday.

The plant announced it would suspend production from Thursday evening and resume output on Monday, a union representative told Reuters.

Opel declined to comment.

A chip shortage has hit automakers around the world for the past two years, causing new car delivery delays and production problems.

In July, several global manufacturers said they saw the shortage easing after a long struggle for the components.

Car production at Stellantis' Sochaux car plant in France was also suspended on Thursday for the same reason.

(Reporting by Christina Thykjaer, editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
