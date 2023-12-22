Stellantis and 2L Logistics announced on Friday that they had entered into exclusive negotiations with a view to the automotive giant acquiring a majority stake in the transport and logistics services company.
The two groups explain that their combination would create a partnership capable of providing Stellantis with additional capacity and the flexibility to improve customer satisfaction in a transport and logistics sector severely impacted by the Covid epidemic.
Founded in 2012, 2L Logistics specializes in automotive logistics, operating over 300 car-carrier convoys and 12,000 storage spaces.
The transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of the first quarter of 2024.
