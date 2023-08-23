Today at 06:37 am

(Reuters) - Italian carmaker Stellantis is exploring options to partner with a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker as it tries to expand its presence in the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Europe's second-largest automaker is in talks with China's Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Stellantis did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)