(Alliance News) - Stellantis NV announced Friday that its venture capital fund, Stellantis Ventures, has announced its participation as a strategic investor in Tiamat, a French company developing and commercializing sodium-ion battery technology.

This technology offers a lower cost per kilowatt-hour and is lithium- and cobalt-free. The high availability of sodium offers numerous advantages in terms of increased sustainability and strategic independence.

Tiamat is one of 12 technology start-ups awarded the Stellantis Ventures Award in 2023 and is the first company in the World to commercialize sodium-ion technology in an electrified product.

The investment supports Stellantis in delivering clean, safe and affordable mobility to customers around the World. The sodium-ion technology promises more cost-effective energy storage than today's widely used lithium-ion battery technology.

"Finding new options to have more sustainable and affordable batteries using widely available raw materials is one of the key ambitions of our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, according to which we will reduce our net carbon emissions to zero by 2038," said Ned Curic, chief engineering and technology officer at Stellantis.

"Our customers expect zero-emission vehicles capable of delivering range, performance and convenience. This is the goal of Stellantis and our partners. We are working together to develop the innovative technologies of the future."

The shift to electric propulsion is a key pillar of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, which includes the goal of achieving 100 percent of the BEV passenger car sales mix in Europe and 50 percent of the BEV passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales mix in the U.S. by 2030. To achieve these goals, Stellantis is securing about 400 GWh of battery capacity.

Stellantis has secured the supply of raw materials for electric vehicles through 2027 by signing strategic agreements globally. Stellantis is also investing in the development of alternative energy storage technologies, such as solid-state batteries with Factorial Energy, lithium-sulfur chemistry with Lyten Inc. and sodium ions with Tiamat.

Stellantis' stock is down 0.4 percent at EUR20.70 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

