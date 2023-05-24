Stellantis may ship fewer gas-powered vehicles to US states with strict emissions rules

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) -
Chrysler-parent Stellantis said on Wednesday it
may limit shipments of gasoline-powered vehicles to dealers in
states that have adopted California's strict emissions rules.
In a communication to dealers seen by Reuters, the
Italian-American automaker said to meet the California emissions
rules "we may be compelled to allocate fewer conventional
gasoline engine vehicles to California states" and more to other
states that have not adopted the rules.
The Stellantis memo noted 13 other states currently have
greenhouse standards identical to the California standards and
four more will be adopting California standards for future model
years.
The California Air Resources Board, which sets emissions
rules for the state, did not immediately comment. On Monday, the
board asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for
approval for it rules adopted in August that would allow the
state to ban the sale of gasoline-only powered vehicles by 2035
and require at least 80% electric-only models by then.
The existence of the policy was reported earlier
Wednesday by the Delaware Business Journal. Reuters obtained a
copy of the dealer memo dated April 27.
"We will continue making available to you all models
manufactured for your line makes," the memo said, adding "in
some circumstances, we may be compelled to allocate more
electrified powertrain vehicles to California states" and fewer
to remaining states "in order to comply with the more stringent
standards being enforced in the California States."
The memo said the limitations "may impact your ability
to order or receive shipments of certain vehicles from time to
time, including to fulfill sold orders."
Stellantis added it "may choose not to advertise some
trimlines in certain states at certain times, which may impact
your ability to order or receive shipments of those trimlines."
A trimline refers to a specific version of a model. They
typically range from entry level to more expensive versions.
In July 2019, Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW struck a
voluntary agreement with California on reducing vehicle
emissions.
Stellantis noted it is investing $35-billion investment
to support the introduction of 25 electric vehicles by 2030.
It said it had asked California about joining the
agreement with other automaker "that would allow Stellantis to
comply with alternative California standards based on our
nationwide sales... We will continue to seek a level playing
field for our company and our dealers."
Stellantis has previously been forced to pay federal
penalties for not meeting U.S. fuel economy requirements
including
$156 million paid in total for 2016 and 2017
model year vehicles.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)