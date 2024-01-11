Stellantis: new Peugeot E-3008 available to order

The new Peugeot E-3008 is available to order from today in the Peugeot network and online at Peugeot.fr.



The E-3008 is eligible for the ecological bonus on all its finishes, Allure and top-of-the-range GT.



The GT finish offers the best of Peugeot with a particularly refined presentation and finish: two-tone paint with black roof, Alcantara upholstery, 20" alloy wheels, Pixel LED headlamps, customizable ambient lighting, Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit® with 21" curved screen.



To support customers in their transition to 100% electric mobility, and in particular to meet the specific needs of professionals, the new 3008 is also available with a HYBRID 136 e-DCS6 engine.



The new E-3008 is designed, developed and manufactured at the Sochaux plant, and will shortly be fitted with "made in France" batteries from the ACC gigafactory in Pas-de-Calais.



