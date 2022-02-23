Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis operating profit margin tops target in first year

02/23/2022 | 02:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen in this image provided on Nov. 9, 2020

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Stellantis said the margin on its adjusted operating profit climbed to 11.8% in its debut year, above its target of around 10%, thanks to strong execution on synergies, which generated around 3.2 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in net cash benefits.

"Record results prove that Stellantis is well positioned to deliver strong performance, even in the most uncertain market environments," Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tavares will next week present the group's business plan, just over a year after Stellantis was created through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA.

Stellantis guided for a double-digit margin again this year. The pro-forma figure for 2020 was 6.9%.

Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer said raw material inflation would remain a problem for the whole industry this year, while the semiconductors issue, which cost the group around 20% of its planned production in 2021, had peaked in the third quarter of last year.

He added Stellantis did not have any significant exposure to Russia, which is being hit be international economic sanctions over Ukraine.

"We are confident we can manage the Russia crisis," Palmer said.

The group, which generated an industrial free cash flow of over 6 billion euros last year, proposed to pay out 3.3 billion euros in ordinary dividends, equal to 1.05 euros per share. ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume in Paris, editing by Agnieszka Flak and Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.17% 16.336 Real-time Quote.-2.05%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.26% 16.346 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
02:32aStellantis Employees Benefit from Company's 2021 First Full Year Financial Results
GL
02:32aStellantis Employees Benefit from Company's 2021 First Full Year Financial Results
GL
02:26aStellantis operating profit margin tops target in first year
RE
02:23aStellantis Achieves Record-High Profit In FY21 As Vehicle Sales Soar
MT
02:09aSTELLANTIS N : Full Year 2021 Results
PU
02:02aStellantis Posts Record Results in its First Year with 11.8% AOI Margin(1)(2) and 13...
GL
02:02aStellantis Posts Record Results in its First Year with 11.8% AOI Margin(1)(2) and 13...
GL
02:00aStellantis says sees positive industrial free cash flow in 2022…
RE
02:00aStellantis says assumes economic and covid-19 conditions remain…
RE
02:00aStellantis says sees a double-digit adj. operating income margin…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 148 B 168 B 168 B
Net income 2021 10 862 M 12 318 M 12 318 M
Net cash 2021 13 101 M 14 857 M 14 857 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,73x
Yield 2021 6,19%
Capitalization 51 209 M 58 073 M 58 073 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float -
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 16,35 €
Average target price 23,40 €
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-2.04%58 073
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-7.43%103 968
FERRARI N.V.-16.38%40 439
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD15.97%34 924
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-10.52%34 342
EXOR N.V.-12.66%18 414