The world's third largest carmaker by sales said its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) amounted to 14.1 billion euros ($15.6 billion) in the January-June period, topping analyst expectations of 12.1 billion euros in a Reuters poll.
The margin on adjusted EBIT however stood at 14.4% in the first half, slightly decreasing from 14.5% a year earlier, when pricing power was supported by a "significant" inflationary environment, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said.
The group confirmed a previous target for a double-digit margin on the full-year.
($1 = 0.9784 euros)
($1 = 0.9051 euros)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan and Gilles Guillaume in Paris, editing Federico Maccioni)