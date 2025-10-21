Stellantis announced an 11.5% increase in passenger car sales in September 2025 in the EU30, supported by Citroën, Fiat, and Opel. Q3 deliveries reached 422,000 units (+4.4% year-on-year), bringing its market share to 15.4%. The group maintained its leading position in the hybrid segment with a 15.2% share, up 4.1 points y-o-y.



This performance can be attributed to the "smart car" strategy and the success of the Citroën C3, FIAT Grande Panda, and Opel Frontera models. Italy in particular posted growth of 2.8%. Between January and September, the FIAT Panda dominated the A segment, while Peugeot and Citroën were amongst the leaders in the B and SUV segments.



Luca Napolitano, Chief Commercial Operations Officer, also highlighted a 22% increase in B2C orders in September, driven by the recent launches of the Citroën C5 Aircross, DS N°8 and Jeep Compass.



The stock is currently up over 2% in Paris.



















