(Alliance News) - Stellantis NV reported Wednesday that it posted a net profit of EUR10.92 billion in the first half of the year, up 37 percent from the first half of 2022, when it was EUR7.96 billion.

Net sales for the period amounted to EUR98.37 billion, up 12 percent from EUR88.00 billion in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted operating income is EUR14.13 billion, up 11% from the first half of 2022 when it was EUR12.72 billion.

Net industrial cash flow of EUR8.66 billion increased from EUR5.32 billion in H1 2022.

The "record results allow for the continuation of strategic investments aimed at pursuing a sustainable path of transformation towards zero net carbon emissions," the company specified in the note.

Stellantis, the release further states, "is the leader in commercial vehicles in the EU30 market and South America with market shares of 31 percent and 27 percent, respectively, and is number one in BEV sales in the EU30 region. In the coming months, the all-new BEV Ram ProMaster, the first BEV van in North America produced by Stellantis, will be unveiled to complement the range of cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell vehicles targeting the European market."

This is the comment of Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis: "Our outstanding performance in the first half of this year supports our long-term sustainability and our ability to achieve the ambitious goals of the Dare Forward 2030 plan. It takes a united effort and open-mindedness from all of our people to tackle the transformation journey without compromise while protecting the Company from external challenges. I would like to express my gratitude to all employees and am proud to say that the teams are operating successfully in multiple aspects. We are well positioned for the remainder of 2023 and beyond."

The company also reported that it purchased EUR700 million worth of its own shares in the first half of the year and plans to finalize the announced EUR1.5 billion share buyback program by the end of this year.

Stellantis' stock is up 2.0 percent at EUR17.12 per share.

