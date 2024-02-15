(Alliance News) - Stellantis NV has decided to award a total bonus of EUR1.9 billion to employees worldwide after reporting growing results in 2023.

Revenues from sales of the merged company of FCA and PSA Groupe rose to EUR189.54 billion from EUR179.59 billion in 2022, an increase of 6 percent.

Net income improved to EUR18.63 billion or 11% from EUR16.78 billion while adjusted Ebit rose to EUR24.34 billion from EUR24.02 billion, with margin on revenues down to 12.8% from 13.4%.

Cash flow from operations rose 13% to ERU22.49 billion from EUR19.96 billion while industrial cash flow increased to EUR12.86 billion from EUR10.82 billion.

The board proposed a dividend of EUR1.55 per ordinary share, increasing it by 16 percent from EUR1.34 a year earlier. In addition, the board approved a EUR3.0 billion buyback plan.

The company intends to cancel ordinary shares acquired through the share buyback program--except for a portion of them--up to EUR500 million, which can be used for share-based compensation plans and employee share plans.

"The opportunity to initiate the buyback program stems from the company's significant cash flow generation and strong balance sheet. These factors enable the company to ensure adequate liquidity to handle a wide variety of economic and market environments, while facilitating an attractive return of capital for shareholders and supporting the extension of employee stock ownership plans to several countries," Stellantis said.

To date, the automaker holds 142.1 million of its own ordinary shares, or 3.5 percent of its capital consisting of ordinary shares and special voting shares.

"We have recently passed the three-year milestone since Stellantis' inception, and I would like to warmly thank all the teams who, operating with high standards of excellence, are making a major contribution to our growth path, despite the adversity of the moment. The record results announced today are proof that we have become a new global leader in the industry and that we will continue to be solid in the run-up to a turbulent 2024," commented CEO, Carlo Tavares.

"Thanks to the flexibility of our technologies and the roadmap established in terms of product, we are ready to face the various scenarios that may arise, continuing to achieve the goals of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan."

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

