    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/11 03:59:56 pm
16.558 EUR   -2.37%
Stellantis recalling nearly 20,000 plug-in minivans for fire risks
RE
Toyota, Ford, GM say production cuts continue amid border disruption
RE
The New PEUGEOT 2008 launches in Malaysia
AQ
Stellantis recalling nearly 20,000 plug-in minivans for fire risks

02/11/2022 | 05:42pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Stellantis sign is seen outside its headquarters in Auburn Hills,

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Chrysler parent Stellantis is recalling 19,808 plug-in hybrid minivans and urged owners to stop recharging them, after reports of 12 fires in parked vehicles.

The automaker said the recall covers 2017-2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid vehicles. All were parked and turned off, while eight were connected to chargers. Stellantis said it was unaware of any related injuries or accidents.

Stellantis is advising owners to refrain from recharging the vehicles and to park them away from structures and other vehicles. The automaker said it is working to confirm the cause of the fires.

Owners can keep operating the vehicles using the internal combustion engine.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration declined to comment.

The recall comprises 16,741 vehicles in the United States, 2,317 in Canada and another 750 outside North America.

Other automakers have faced fire issues with plug-in hybrid or full electric vehicles.

General Motors Co halted production of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle in August and has extended that halt through the end of this month.

The largest U.S. automaker in August widened its recall of the Bolt to more than 140,000 vehicles to replace battery modules after a series of fires. GM has also indefinitely halted retail sales of new Bolt vehicles. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
