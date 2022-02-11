Stellantis recalling nearly 20,000 plug-in minivans for fire risks

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Chrysler parent Stellantis
is recalling 19,808 plug-in hybrid minivans and urged
owners to stop recharging them, after reports of 12 fires in
parked vehicles.
The automaker said the recall covers 2017-2018 Chrysler
Pacifica Hybrid vehicles. All were parked and turned off, while
eight were connected to chargers. Stellantis said it was unaware
of any related injuries or accidents.
Stellantis is advising owners to refrain from recharging the
vehicles and to park them away from structures and other
vehicles. The automaker said it is working to confirm the cause
of the fires.
Owners can keep operating the vehicles using the internal
combustion engine.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration declined
to comment.
The recall comprises 16,741 vehicles in the United States,
2,317 in Canada and another 750 outside North America.
Other automakers have faced fire issues with plug-in hybrid
or full electric vehicles.
General Motors Co halted production of its Chevrolet
Bolt electric vehicle in August and has extended that halt
through the end of this month.
The largest U.S. automaker in August widened its recall of
the Bolt to more than 140,000 vehicles to replace battery
modules after a series of fires. GM has also indefinitely halted
retail sales of new Bolt vehicles.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and
David Gregorio)