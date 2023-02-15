Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLAM   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLAM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:55:46 2023-02-15 pm EST
15.90 EUR   +2.09%
03:42pStellantis recalls 340,000 Ram trucks, recommends parking outside
RE
03:19pChrysler-parent stellantis recalls 340,000 ram trucks to replace…
RE
12:01pStellantis Will Create New Software Development Hub in Poland
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis recalls 340,000 Ram trucks, recommends parking outside

02/15/2023 | 03:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Stellantis logo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chrysler-parent Stellantis is recalling 340,000 diesel Ram pickup trucks to replace an electrical connector after reports of six fires, and recommends parking the vehicles outside until repairs are made.

The company's U.S. unit FCA US discovered that a part on some trucks may overheat and in rare instances may pose a fire risk. The automaker said it is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.

The recall covers 340,000 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups, and 3500/4500/5500 cab chassis trucks from model years 2021-2023 with 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines. Just over 306,000 of the vehicles are in the United States. Nearly 22,000 of the rest are in Canada and almost 13,000 outside of North America.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. 2.02% 15.882 Real-time Quote.17.32%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.89% 15.87 Delayed Quote.17.43%
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
03:42pStellantis recalls 340,000 Ram trucks, recommends parking outside
RE
03:19pChrysler-parent stellantis recalls 340,000 ram trucks to replace…
RE
12:01pStellantis Will Create New Software Development Hub in Poland
DJ
10:23aStellantis to Open Software Hub in Poland
MT
10:16aCarmaker Stellantis to open software development hub in Poland
RE
10:02aSTELLANTIS : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
09:58aStellantis Plans New Software Hub in Poland
MT
09:53aStellantis Grows Software Development Network with New Hub in Poland
GL
09:44aStellantis Announces Leadership Change in Canada Operations
AQ
09:07aStellantis N : Grows Software Development Network with New Hub in Poland
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 176 B 188 B 188 B
Net income 2022 15 424 M 16 459 M 16 459 M
Net cash 2022 25 518 M 27 230 M 27 230 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,19x
Yield 2022 7,97%
Capitalization 50 996 M 54 419 M 54 419 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 15,58 €
Average target price 20,23 €
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.17.43%53 720
BYD COMPANY LIMITED23.88%108 049
FERRARI N.V.23.99%48 286
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD4.52%31 948
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED3.75%25 128
KIA CORPORATION22.43%23 204