  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLAM   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLAM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:00:45 2023-04-13 am EDT
16.86 EUR   +0.38%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis retains strong pricing power in North America, CEO says

04/13/2023 | 06:48am EDT
The New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City

MILAN (Reuters) - Stellantis has managed to preserve a strong pricing power in North America, its CEO Carlos Tavares told shareholders on Thursday, in contrast with signs of pricing power declining for global automakers, with possible impacts on margins.

Electric car maker Tesla earlier this month cut its prices in the United States, the fifth such cut in its largest market since the start of the year.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Gilles Guillaume, editing by Silvia Aloisi)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.17% 16.824 Delayed Quote.26.63%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.33% 16.856 Real-time Quote.26.60%
TESLA, INC. -3.35% 180.54 Delayed Quote.46.57%
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
06:48aStellantis retains strong pricing power in North America, CEO says
RE
06:47aSTELLANTIS : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
02:05aLack of electric vans opens door for Chinese, other EV makers
RE
04/12Freedom of Mobility Forum Publishes Key Takeaways from Inaugural Live Debate; Mobility,..
AQ
04/12TNR Gold NSR Royalty Update on McEwen Los Azules Copper, Gold and Silver Project New As..
AQ
04/12U.S. proposes 56% vehicle emissions cut by 2032, requiring big EV jump
RE
04/12Stellantis to Acquire 32% of Miracle Automation Engineering
MT
04/12Gasoline price at annual high
DP
04/11Ford will retool Ontario factory to build EVs starting next year
RE
04/11Freedom of Mobility Forum Publishes Key Takeaways from Inaugural Live Debate
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 184 B 202 B 202 B
Net income 2023 14 892 M 16 351 M 16 351 M
Net cash 2023 26 576 M 29 179 M 29 179 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,57x
Yield 2023 7,73%
Capitalization 52 781 M 57 950 M 57 950 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
EV / Sales 2024 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 272 367
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 16,80 €
Average target price 21,49 €
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.26.63%57 950
PORSCHE AG25.17%118 626
BYD COMPANY LIMITED15.58%95 130
FERRARI N.V.28.01%50 244
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD2.70%31 771
KIA CORPORATION45.19%26 094
