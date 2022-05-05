Log in
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
05/05
13.40 EUR   +4.54%
02:40aStellantis 1Q Revenue Increased; Backs 2022 Guidance
DJ
02:30aStellantis revenues rise 12% despite chip crunch
RE
02:18aStellantis Logs 12% Rise In Q1 Net Revenue While Shipments Fall
MT
Stellantis revenues rise 12% despite chip crunch

05/05/2022
MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis said on Thursday its sales rose 12% in the first quarter, supported by strong pricing and vehicle mix and also by exchange rate tailwinds, but it sees only a partial recovery in microchip supply issues this year.

Net revenues amounted to 41.5 billion euros ($44.1 billion) in the January-March period versus 37.0 billion euro pro-forma sales a year earlier for the world's fourth largest carmaker.

The result topped analyst expectations of 36.9 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Shipments however fell 12% in the quarter to 1.374 million vehicles, mainly due to the impact of unfilled semiconductor orders, Stellantis said.

The company, whose brands include Peugeot, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Maserati, confirmed its 2022 forecasts for a double-digit adjusted operating income margin and a positive cash-flow despite supply and inflationary headwinds.

"It's important to maintain the double digit (EBIT margin) standard we have set for the company going forward and produce positive cashflows," Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer told reporters.

"A 12 percent increase in revenue with a 12 percent decrease in volumes indicates a very strong performance on price and mix which augurs well for our margin performance," he added.

Palmer said he expected semiconductor supply would gradually improve this year and continue in 2023.

"But honestly I cannot give a date for when they (supply problems) are solved," he said. ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. 4.71% 13.402 Real-time Quote.-23.11%
STELLANTIS N.V. -1.29% 12.822 Delayed Quote.-23.16%
Financials
Sales 2022 165 B 174 B 174 B
Net income 2022 13 191 M 13 934 M 13 934 M
Net cash 2022 23 138 M 24 441 M 24 441 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,08x
Yield 2022 9,37%
Capitalization 40 171 M 42 433 M 42 433 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,3%
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-23.16%42 433
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-11.93%99 769
FERRARI N.V.-18.19%38 776
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD2.80%29 314
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-22.69%27 770
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-12.74%16 279