Stellantis revenues rise 12% despite chip crunch

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis said
on Thursday its sales rose 12% in the first quarter, supported
by strong pricing and vehicle mix and also by exchange rate
tailwinds, but it sees only a partial recovery in microchip
supply issues this year.
Net revenues amounted to 41.5 billion euros ($44.1 billion)
in the January-March period versus 37.0 billion euro pro-forma
sales a year earlier for the world's fourth largest carmaker.
The result topped analyst expectations of 36.9 billion
euros, according to a Reuters poll.
Shipments however fell 12% in the quarter to 1.374 million
vehicles, mainly due to the impact of unfilled semiconductor
orders, Stellantis said.
The company, whose brands include Peugeot, Fiat, Jeep, Opel
and Maserati, confirmed its 2022 forecasts for a double-digit
adjusted operating income margin and a positive cash-flow
despite supply and inflationary headwinds.
"It's important to maintain the double digit (EBIT margin)
standard we have set for the company going forward and produce
positive cashflows," Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer told
reporters.
"A 12 percent increase in revenue with a 12 percent decrease
in volumes indicates a very strong performance on price and mix
which augurs well for our margin performance," he added.
Palmer said he expected semiconductor supply would gradually
improve this year and continue in 2023.
"But honestly I cannot give a date for when they (supply
problems) are solved," he said.
($1 = 0.9422 euros)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari
Editing by Keith Weir)