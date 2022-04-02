Log in
STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
Stellantis robotics unit Comau picks Gorlier as CEO

04/02/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
MILAN, April 2 (Reuters) - Comau, the robotics unit of carmaker Stellantis and previously part of Fiat Chrysler, has appointed Pietro Gorlier as its chief executive officer, effective April 1, the company said on Saturday.

Stellantis was created last year by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot-owner PSA. Comau is set to be spun off from Stellantis but no timeline has been set.

Gorlier has held several positions at Fiat Chrysler, including head of its European operations, and recently served as chief parts and services officer at Stellantis.

"With a wealth of experience in the automotive industry and a strong background in the service sector, Mr Gorlier will strengthen the advancement and execution of the company’s strategic business objectives," Comau said in a statement, adding the company was preparing for life as an independent entity as previously announced.

The statement did not mention Paolo Carmassi, who has served as the company's chief executive until now.

But a source familiar with the matter said Carmassi had left Comau to pursue other opportunities. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2022
