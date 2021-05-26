Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis's Aramis Group to Seek IPO in Paris

05/26/2021 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kim Richters

Aramis Group, majority-owned by Stellantis NV, said Wednesday that it is reviewing a possible listing on the Euronext stock exchange in Paris.

Aramis, which operates an online platform to buys used cars, said it plans to raise at least 250 million euros ($306.3 million) with the initial public offering, but noted that the listing remains subject to favorable market conditions.

Stellantis--which was formed in the merger of car maker Peugeot and peer Fiat Chrysler--owns around 70% of the company's capital and wouldn't sell any shares as part of the listing, Aramis said.

Aramis said founders Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli would continue to be reference shareholders and head the company after the IPO.

For the financial year ending Sept. 30, the company expects organic revenue of more than EUR1.25 billion and a margin for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization between 2.7% and 2.9%. Both targets are on a pro-forma basis to include the recent CarSupermarket deal and assume no further disruptions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-21 0510ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.24% 34312.46 Delayed Quote.12.37%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.32% 15.398 Real-time Quote.0.00%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.48% 15.394 Delayed Quote.5.55%
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
05:11aStellantis's Aramis Group to Seek IPO in Paris
DJ
02:54aADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS  : French second-hand car group Aramis takes firs..
RE
05/25STELLANTIS N  : Capps Drives Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car to Runner-Up Fi..
AQ
05/24STELLANTIS N  : Rain Disrupts Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals Presented ..
AQ
05/24STELLANTIS N  : Mopar Dodge//SRT HEMI-powered Entries Qualify in Top-Half of Lad..
AQ
05/24GM improves rating in annual supplier relations study
RE
05/21STELLANTIS N  : Winners of Ninth Annual Stellantis Drive for Design Contest Anno..
AQ
05/21STELLANTIS  : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
05/21TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING  : TSMC says 2021 output of key auto chip com..
RE
05/20Commerce chief says U.S. could help boost chips transparency
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 153 B 188 B 188 B
Net income 2021 7 058 M 8 643 M 8 643 M
Net cash 2021 14 802 M 18 127 M 18 127 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,68x
Yield 2021 3,85%
Capitalization 48 344 M 59 159 M 59 204 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 18,74 €
Last Close Price 15,47 €
Spread / Highest target 45,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Henri de la Croix de Castries Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.5.55%59 159
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-15.70%73 052
FERRARI N.V.-7.19%39 335
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-17.23%36 527
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-9.64%28 681
EXOR N.V.5.07%19 669