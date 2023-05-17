Stellantis, sales grow less than EU average in April

(Alliance News) - Stellantis NV sales in April rose, following the positive trend in the performance of the European market, where registrations grew 17 percent.

As shown on Wednesday by data from ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, the merged giant of PSA Groupe and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recorded an 8.2 percent increase in sales in April, having registered 169,022 cars compared to 156,167 in February 2022, with market share, however, falling to 17.5 percent from 18.8 percent in 2022.

As for the January-April period, Stellantis posted a growth of 9.4 percent in 2023 but, despite this, saw its market share shrink to 17.7 percent from 19.0 percent in the same quarter of the previous year.

Among the group's brands, Peugeot sold 14 percent more cars in April than in the same month a year earlier while Opel/Vauxhall posted a 23 percent increase. DS registrations were up 5.1 percent in April while Citroen's were down 8.0 percent.

Fiat posted a 6.8% decrease in sales in April while Jeep posted an increase of about 2.9%, Lancia/Chrysler sold 35% more cars in April while Alfa Romeo improved sales by triple digits, 120%.

Stellantis' stock is just below par at EUR14.69 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.