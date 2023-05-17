Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLAM   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLAM)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  04:09:23 2023-05-17 am EDT
14.77 EUR   +0.53%
03:50aStellantis, sales grow less than EU average in April
AN
03:38aMib down but TIM rises after words from CDP CEO
AN
03:29aChange Brexit deal or watch factories close, carmaker Stellantis warns
RE
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Stellantis, sales grow less than EU average in April

05/17/2023 | 03:50am EDT
(Alliance News) - Stellantis NV sales in April rose, following the positive trend in the performance of the European market, where registrations grew 17 percent.

As shown on Wednesday by data from ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, the merged giant of PSA Groupe and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recorded an 8.2 percent increase in sales in April, having registered 169,022 cars compared to 156,167 in February 2022, with market share, however, falling to 17.5 percent from 18.8 percent in 2022.

As for the January-April period, Stellantis posted a growth of 9.4 percent in 2023 but, despite this, saw its market share shrink to 17.7 percent from 19.0 percent in the same quarter of the previous year.

Among the group's brands, Peugeot sold 14 percent more cars in April than in the same month a year earlier while Opel/Vauxhall posted a 23 percent increase. DS registrations were up 5.1 percent in April while Citroen's were down 8.0 percent.

Fiat posted a 6.8% decrease in sales in April while Jeep posted an increase of about 2.9%, Lancia/Chrysler sold 35% more cars in April while Alfa Romeo improved sales by triple digits, 120%.

Stellantis' stock is just below par at EUR14.69 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.52% 14.766 Real-time Quote.10.70%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.53% 14.77 Real-time Quote.10.77%
Financials
Sales 2023 185 B 201 B 201 B
Net income 2023 15 004 M 16 296 M 16 296 M
Net cash 2023 27 294 M 29 645 M 29 645 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,12x
Yield 2023 8,96%
Capitalization 45 823 M 49 770 M 49 770 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
EV / Sales 2024 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 272 367
Free-Float 75,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 14,69 €
Average target price 21,48 €
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.10.77%49 770
PORSCHE AG19.31%114 048
BYD COMPANY LIMITED27.41%103 232
FERRARI N.V.36.78%53 181
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD9.68%33 821
KIA CORPORATION47.22%26 976
