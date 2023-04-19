Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLAM   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLAM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:44:27 2023-04-19 pm EDT
16.87 EUR   -0.96%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis says Natalie Knight to replace Richard Palmer as CFO

04/19/2023 | 02:12pm EDT
PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - Stellantis on Wednesday announced Natalie Knight would replace Richard Palmer as chief financial officer, and that she would join the automaker no later than July 10.

A U.S. national, Knight has been CFO at Dutch food retailer Ahold Delhaize since early 2020. In January, the company said she would leave the group to pursue another career opportunity in the U.S.

Before joining Ahold Delhaize, Knight had been CFO at Denmark's Arla Foods and has held positions in several companies across different industries, including senior finance roles at Adidas, Stellantis said in a statement.

Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said Knight's experience and demonstrated business transformation leadership make her "the right leader" to help the group pursue its strategies.

"I'm convinced that she will play a strategic role in setting the new impetus and unleashing the great potential of Stellantis' value," he said.

The world's third largest carmaker said current CFO Palmer, who was previously CFO at Fiat Chrysler and held the role after its merger with Peugeot maker PSA in early 2021, planned to leave Stellantis on June 30 "to ensure a smooth handover", without giving further details.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -0.47% 162.24 Delayed Quote.27.88%
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 0.97% 31.16 Real-time Quote.14.98%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.38% 16.968 Delayed Quote.28.41%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.45% 16.952 Real-time Quote.28.32%
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
11:48aStellantis recalls 131,700 Ram trucks over powertrain software issue - NHTSA
RE
10:32aStellantis to Recall 131,700 Ram Trucks in US Over Software Issue
MT
09:42aFrench car lobby makes plea for bonus for 'made in Europe' electric cars
RE
08:20aRBC Lifts Price Target on Stellantis to EUR20 From EUR19, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
Financials
Sales 2023 184 B 202 B 202 B
Net income 2023 15 030 M 16 480 M 16 480 M
Net cash 2023 27 487 M 30 139 M 30 139 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,59x
Yield 2023 7,67%
Capitalization 53 512 M 58 656 M 58 675 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
EV / Sales 2024 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 272 367
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 17,03 €
Average target price 21,62 €
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.28.41%58 675
PORSCHE AG22.96%116 372
BYD COMPANY LIMITED19.21%97 574
FERRARI N.V.31.19%50 957
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD4.03%32 156
KIA CORPORATION39.46%25 160
