Stellantis says Natalie Knight to replace Richard Palmer as CFO

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - Stellantis on
Wednesday announced Natalie Knight would replace Richard Palmer
as chief financial officer, and that she would join the
automaker no later than July 10.
A U.S. national, Knight has been CFO at Dutch food retailer
Ahold Delhaize since early 2020. In January, the company
said she would leave the group to pursue another career
opportunity in the U.S.
Before joining Ahold Delhaize, Knight had been CFO at
Denmark's Arla Foods and has held positions in several companies
across different industries, including senior finance roles at
Adidas, Stellantis said in a statement.
Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said Knight's experience and
demonstrated business transformation leadership make her "the
right leader" to help the group pursue its strategies.
"I'm convinced that she will play a strategic role in
setting the new impetus and unleashing the great potential of
Stellantis' value," he said.
The world's third largest carmaker said current CFO Palmer,
who was previously CFO at Fiat Chrysler and held the role after
its merger with Peugeot maker PSA in early 2021, planned to
leave Stellantis on June 30 "to ensure a smooth handover",
without giving further details.
