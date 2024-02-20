MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat owner Stellantis said on Tuesday it will continue to manufacture the fully electric (BEV) 500 small car and also future versions of the vehicle in Turin, in its latest step to ease tensions with the Italian government.

Following political and media speculation over possible plant closures in Italy, in particular the Mirafiori complex in Turin, and Pomigliano, near Naples, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said last week the automaker needed all its Italian facilities to hit its long-term output goals in the country.

In a statement released on Tuesday after the company met local authorities and unions in Turin, Stellantis said the future of the 500 BEV, "and its natural evolution that will come ... will always be linked to the city of Turin, which should be considered the home of the 500".

A new auto purchase incentive scheme launched by Rome earlier this month should also help Stellantis to increase the 500 BEV output back to more appropriate levels, the automaker said, after current stops and slowdowns to the model's production due to weak demand.

Stellantis said it would soon start the assembly in Mirafiori of the BEV GranCabrio model of its Maserati luxury brand, which adds to the Maserati BEV GranTurismo already produced there. It added three more BEV models planned by Maserati between 2025 and 2028 would all be made in Italy.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Barbara Lewis)