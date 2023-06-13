Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLAM   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLAM)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-13 am EDT
15.56 EUR   +1.74%
02:28pStellantis says it is evaluating Tesla's charging standard
RE
09:05aStellantis' Ram Truck Brand to Sell 12,500 Ram ProMaster Electric Vans to Merchants Fleet
MT
08:43aStellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they're moving
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis says it is evaluating Tesla's charging standard

06/13/2023 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Newly installed car chargers at a Tesla Super Charging station are shown in Carlsbad, California

BERKELEY, California (Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis said on Tuesday that it continues to evaluate Tesla's charging standard after Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co said they were adopting it.

"At this time, we continue to evaluate the NACS standard and look forward to discussing more in the future," Stellantis said in a statement to Reuters, referring to Tesla's charging design, the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

"Our focus is to provide the customer the best charging experience possible. Our Free2Move Charge brand will offer seamless, simple solutions whether at home or on-the-go through partnerships with charging providers," it said.

(Reporting by Joe White and Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2.36% 14.105 Delayed Quote.18.14%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 2.71% 37.67 Delayed Quote.7.70%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.74% 15.548 Real-time Quote.15.16%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.74% 15.562 Real-time Quote.15.32%
TESLA, INC. 2.67% 256.6701 Delayed Quote.102.82%
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
02:28pStellantis says it is evaluating Tesla's charging standard
RE
09:05aStellantis' Ram Truck Brand to Sell 12,500 Ram ProMaster Electric Vans to Merchants Fle..
MT
08:43aStellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while t..
AQ
02:25aHow could solid-state batteries improve next-gen EVs?
RE
06/12FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.1% as Investors Eye Fed, ECB Rate Decisions
DJ
06/12UK Wage Growth Will Keep Interest Rates High
DJ
06/12ACG Acquisition buys Brazilian mines in deal backed by Glencore and VW
AN
06/12Glencore sizes up Teck coal assets and backs SPAC deal
AN
06/12ACG Acquisition to Buy Nickel, Copper Mines in Brazil in $1 Billion Deal
MT
06/12Glencore, automakers to back $1 billion nickel, copper SPAC deal in Brazil, sources say
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 185 B 200 B 200 B
Net income 2023 15 004 M 16 205 M 16 205 M
Net cash 2023 27 095 M 29 263 M 29 263 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,24x
Yield 2023 8,61%
Capitalization 47 589 M 51 397 M 51 397 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
EV / Sales 2024 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 272 367
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 15,30 €
Average target price 21,48 €
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.15.32%51 170
PORSCHE AG23.96%115 050
BYD COMPANY LIMITED32.71%101 736
FERRARI N.V.40.31%54 517
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD13.77%34 992
KIA CORPORATION38.79%24 817
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer