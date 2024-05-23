Stellantis: second tranche of share buyback program launched

Stellantis announced on Thursday the launch of the second tranche of its share buyback program for 2024, for a maximum amount of one billion euros.



The automaker points out that this package is part of its share buyback program for a maximum amount of three billion euros, which it unveiled in February.



The group plans to cancel the ordinary shares acquired under the program, with the exception of a portion of up to 500 million euros earmarked for share-based compensation plans offered to its employees.



The second tranche of the program is due to start today and run until August 30 at the latest.



To date, Stellantis estimates that it holds nearly 4.3% of its capital in treasury stock.



