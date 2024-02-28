February 28, 2024 at 08:24 am EST

(Alliance News) - Stellantis NV announced Wednesday that it has started the EUR3 billion buyback program announced two weeks ago with an initial EUR1 billion tranche.

Purchases under the first tranche can be made until June 5, 2024 at the latest.

As of today, the company holds 142.1 million of its own ordinary shares, or 3.5 percent of its share capital.

Stellantis stock is up 0.7 percent at EUR24.42 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

