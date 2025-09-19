Stellantis shares were trading up significantly on Friday morning on the Paris Stock Exchange, buoyed by a note from Berenberg, which stated that the automotive group should benefit from inventory restructuring and upcoming vehicle launches.



At 9:30 a.m., the manufacturer's shares were up 2.9%, the strongest rise in the CAC 40, which was up 0.6% at the same time.



In a sector report published this morning, the analyst believes that the momentum of new models should return to the forefront and support the sector's stocks.



The environment is likely to remain volatile in the short term for manufacturers, but Q3 sales have started well in both Europe and the United States, the broker points out.



The sustained pace of product launches planned for H2 and for 2026-2027 should also be a supporting factor, despite persistent pressure on prices, Berenberg continues.



Regarding Stellantis in particular, the professional believes that the stock should be buoyed by a much more favorable inventory situation in the US and by the momentum of upcoming products, which should ensure a gradual improvement in its results.



Berenberg therefore upgrades the stock from "hold" to "buy," with a target price increased from €9 to €9.5.



However, its favorite stocks in the sector remain BMW, Ferrari, and Renault.