Stellantis strengthens strategic collaboration with Kyndryl

March 04, 2024 at 03:45 am EST Share

US IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl announced on Monday the strengthening of its multi-year strategic collaboration with Stellantis, signed last year.



Under the terms of the agreement, Kyndryl - which already provides data hosting for the automotive group in Europe, North America and South America - will now contribute to the modernization of the company's IT infrastructure.



The aim is to offer the automaker a new range of technological resources, combining digital transformation, cybersecurity capabilities and the development of new models.



The two partners also intend to collaborate in areas such as improving customer experience and operational efficiency, as well as sustainable development in the sector.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.