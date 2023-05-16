Advanced search
    STLAM   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLAM)
05/16/2023
14.78 EUR   -0.54%
Stellantis takes over equal share with Faurecia and Michelin in Symbio

05/16/2023 | 03:54am EDT
(Alliance News) - Faurecia, a Forvia Group company, Michelin and Stellantis NV announced Tuesday the signing of a binding agreement for Stellantis to acquire 33.3 percent of shares in Symbio, a leader in zero-emission hydrogen mobility.

Faurecia and Michelin will each retain 33.3 percent shares.

"The announcement represents a significant step in the decarbonization of the mobility sector and is a demonstration of Symbio's technological excellence in the field of hydrogen fuel cell innovations. The entry of Stellantis as a shareholder will further Symbio's development in Europe and the U.S.," Stellantis explains in a note, predicting that the deal will close in the third quarter of this year.

"The acquisition of an equal stake in Symbio will strengthen our leadership position in hydrogen vehicles, supporting our production of fuel cell vans in France, and is a perfect complement to our growing battery electric vehicle offering," said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis.

"At a time when we are moving forward with our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan and are committed to zero net carbon emissions by 2038, we are considering every technological tool at our disposal to combat global warming. Hydrogen fuel cells are essential, and Symbio will become a major player in the battle to protect future generations."

Symbio planned to produce 50,000 fuel cells per year by 2025, taking advantage of the state-of-the-art Saint-Fons gigafactory, which will begin production in the second half of 2023. In 2022, Symbio announced the implementation of its HyMotive project, aimed at boosting its industrialization and development of disruptive innovations, enabling the company to reach a total production capacity in France of 100,000 systems per year by 2028, with the creation of 1,000 jobs in the transalpine country.

"We are pleased with this transaction, which allows Symbio to increase its capacity and will give further momentum to the joint venture. Symbio is now perfectly positioned to grow and extend its leadership outside Europe in an era when the automotive sector is moving in great strides toward emission zero emissions," said Patrick Koller, Chief Executive Officer of Faurecia. "This agreement brings benefits to all parties and allows FORVIA to confirm its position as a world leader in clean mobility.

Stellantis' entry into Symbio's capital is an extraordinary driver for the development of our subsidiary," added Florent Menegaux, CEO of Michelin. "In addition, it is an excellent demonstration that fuel cell technology is essential for the automotive industry to achieve the goal of the electrification of mobility, particularly for professional use. Stellantis is already a key partner and will play a key role in our collaboration in the future. Finally, this transaction reinforces the conviction that Michelin has held for years, namely that lidrogen will be one of the indispensable solutions for decarbonization."

Stellantis stock is down 0.3 percent at EUR14.82 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

