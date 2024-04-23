By Ian Walker

Stellantis is planning to cut an undisclosed number of jobs in the U.S. to improve productivity given the difficult landscape.

The New York, Milan and Euronext Paris-listed carmaker said that it plans an indefinite number of layoffs in the coming months as it focuses on preserving the business in a "highly competitive and challenging U.S. automotive industry."

The company--whose brands include Chrysler, Alfa Romeo and Fiat--said that the decision is part of an ongoing review into the business.

On Monday, Automotive News reported that the company was laying off 199 full-time employees at its Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Detroit.

The plant employs 6,222 staff, working three shifts. Of those employed 5,916 are hourly paid and the rest are salaried.

The auto maker, formed by the combination of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA Group, counted about 271,000 employees globally at the end of 2023, according to its annual report. The Jeep maker has 35 manufacturing facilities in North America, including 22 in the U.S., six in Canada and seven in Mexico.

