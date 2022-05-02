Stellantis to boost EV plants with C$3.6 bln investment

May 2 (Reuters) - Stellantis N.V. will spend up to
C$3.6 billion ($2.8 billion) to boost production of electric
vehicles at its Windsor and Brampton, Ontario plants with
government investment, it said on Monday.
The Canadian government will spend up to C$529 million and
the Ontario government up to C$513 million to support the
automaker, government officials said.
Stellantis Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart did not say
what brands would be affected but said more details would come
later. Both plants will add jobs, he said.
The company, formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., makes
a range of vehicle brands including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge,
Fiat, Jeep and Ram.
It said the investment is part of previously announced plans
to pump $35 billion into electric vehicle manufacture and
software globally through 2025.
In March, the automaker said it had taken significant steps
in its battery production plans in Europe and North America to
help meet rising demand for EVs.
(Reporting by Katharine Jackson, Ben Klayman and Steve Scherer;
editing by Susan Heavey and John Stonestreet)