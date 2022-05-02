Log in
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/02 02:49:48 pm EDT
12.51 EUR   -3.60%
02:28pStellantis NV to Invest $2.8 Billion on Assembly Plants, Center to Accelerate Electrification Strategy
DJ
02:10pStellantis, unions agree further 480 voluntary exits in Italy
RE
02:04pStellantis to boost EV plants with C$3.6 bln investment
RE
Stellantis to boost EV plants with C$3.6 bln investment

05/02/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis at the entrance of the company's factory in Hordain

May 2 (Reuters) - Stellantis N.V. will spend up to C$3.6 billion ($2.8 billion) to boost production of electric vehicles at its Windsor and Brampton, Ontario plants with government investment, it said on Monday.

The Canadian government will spend up to C$529 million and the Ontario government up to C$513 million to support the automaker, government officials said.

Stellantis Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart did not say what brands would be affected but said more details would come later. Both plants will add jobs, he said.

The company, formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., makes a range of vehicle brands including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram.

It said the investment is part of previously announced plans to pump $35 billion into electric vehicle manufacture and software globally through 2025.

In March, the automaker said it had taken significant steps in its battery production plans in Europe and North America to help meet rising demand for EVs. (Reporting by Katharine Jackson, Ben Klayman and Steve Scherer; editing by Susan Heavey and John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
