(Alliance News) - Stellantis NV announced Thursday that it plans a multibillion-dollar investment in South America.

The automaker, which is headquartered in the Netherlands, announced Thursday that it will invest EUR5.6 billion in the region from 2025 to 2030.

"The planned investments will support the launch of more than 40 new products during the period as well as the development of new bio-hybrid technologies, innovative decarbonization technologies throughout the automotive supply chain and new strategic business opportunities," the company said.

Biohybrid technologies combine electrification with hybrid engines powered by biofuels such as ethanol at three different levels.

Stellantis' plant in the Brazilian city of Betim serves as the carmaker's global center of expertise for biohybrid technology, which is supported by three hybrid powertrains that will be gradually produced and introduced to the market.

These new technologies include biohybrid transmissions, electrified dual-clutch biohybrids, plug-in biohybrids, and BEVs, which are 100 percent electric. The new hybrid technologies are expected to be available by the end of 2024.

Stellantis has significant market shares in Brazil of 31 percent and South America of 24 percent.

Under the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, the company will invest more than EUR50 billion globally in electrification over the next decade to achieve carbon neutrality by 2038.

Stellantis' stock is down 0.5 percent at EUR24.88 per share.

