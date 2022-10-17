Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:16 2022-10-17 am EDT
12.68 EUR   +1.48%
06:02aStellantis to boost electric vehicle production in France
RE
05:58aStellantis to make three new Peugeot electric vehicle models in French site of Mulhouse
RE
03:30aEVs, hybrids to make up 40% of Renault brand 2022 Europe sales -exec
RE
Stellantis to make three new Peugeot electric vehicle models in French site of Mulhouse

10/17/2022 | 05:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Stellantis logo is seen on the company's headquarters in Poissy near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Stellantis will produce three new Peugeot electric vehicle models at its French site in Mulhouse, Stellantis' chief executive said at the Paris car show on Monday.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
