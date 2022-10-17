Stellantis to make three new Peugeot electric vehicle models in French site of Mulhouse

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Indexes
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Cryptocurrencies
Sector News
Economic Calendar
Financial Calendar
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Cryptocurrencies analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Investment Themes
In Vino Veritas
Boats
The Golden Age of Video Games
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
The future of mobility
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The future of mobility
Hydrogen
Cybersecurity
Strategic Metals
The Vegan Market
Gold and Silver
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Italy
Borsa Italiana
Stellantis N.V.
News
Summary
STLA
NL00150001Q9
STELLANTIS N.V.
(STLA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
06:16 2022-10-17 am EDT
12.68
EUR
+1.48%
06:02a
Stellantis to boost electric vehicle production in France
RE
05:58a
Stellantis to make three new Peugeot electric vehicle models in French site of Mulhouse
RE
03:30a
EVs, hybrids to make up 40% of Renault brand 2022 Europe sales -exec
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Stellantis to make three new Peugeot electric vehicle models in French site of Mulhouse
10/17/2022 | 05:58am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
PARIS (Reuters) - Stellantis will produce three new Peugeot electric vehicle models at its French site in Mulhouse, Stellantis' chief executive said at the Paris car show on Monday.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V.
1.73%
12.684
-25.22%
STELLANTIS N.V.
1.22%
12.65
-25.10%
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
06:02a
Stellantis to boost electric vehicle production in France
RE
05:58a
Stellantis to make three new Peugeot electric vehicle models in French site of Mulhouse
RE
03:30a
EVs, hybrids to make up 40% of Renault brand 2022 Europe sales -exec
RE
10/16
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
AQ
10/14
Stellantis Italian Vehicle Production in 2022 Set to Fall for Fifth Year in a Row
MT
10/14
Union: Stellantis Nine-month Vehicle Production in Italy Down 2%
MT
10/14
Stellantis output in Italy to fall in 2022 for a fifth year, union says
RE
10/14
STELLANTIS : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
10/14
Stellantis Further Expands Software : Inaugurates New, State-of-the-Art Software and Tech..
AQ
10/14
Stellantis signs framework deal for Fiat vehicle production in Algeria
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
10/14
STELLANTIS : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
10/12
China's BYD wins five-star European safety rating for electric SUV
RE
10/10
STELLANTIS : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
174 B
170 B
170 B
Net income 2022
15 493 M
15 099 M
15 099 M
Net cash 2022
25 955 M
25 295 M
25 295 M
P/E ratio 2022
2,53x
Yield 2022
10,5%
Capitalization
40 161 M
39 139 M
39 139 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,08x
EV / Sales 2023
0,06x
Nbr of Employees
281 595
Free-Float
75,9%
More Financials
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
12,50 €
Average target price
20,94 €
Spread / Average Target
67,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer
Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann
Chairman
Harald J. Wester
Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic
Chief Technology Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.
-25.10%
39 139
BYD COMPANY LIMITED
-26.89%
93 760
FERRARI N.V.
-30.21%
32 937
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
16.04%
31 625
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
-29.42%
23 296
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED
13.90%
15 964
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave