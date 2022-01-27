Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/27 03:38:06 am
17.408 EUR   +0.02%
03:01aStellantis to raise stake in China JV with GAC to 75%
RE
02:24aStellantis Ups Stake in China JV to 75% from 50%
MT
02:02aStellantis Plans to Take Majority Share in Joint Venture with GAC in China
GL
Stellantis to raise stake in China JV with GAC to 75%

01/27/2022 | 03:01am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen in this image provided on November 9, 2020.

MILAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Stellantis plans to increase its stake in its 50-50 joint venture in China with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) to 75% as part of its efforts to tackle one of the weak spots in its business.

The deal remains subject to approval by the Chinese government, Stellantis, the world's number four carmaker said on Thursday.

Additional details on Stellantis' plan for the Chinese market will be disclosed as part of a global strategic plan to be presented on March 1.

Boosting its business in China, the world's biggest auto market, is one of the areas analysts want addressed when Chief Executive Carlos Tavares unveils his detailed strategy.

Created through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot-owner PSA at the start of last year, Stellantis' needs to do better in China where its market share remains almost negligible when compared to rivals.

Stellantis said last year it would create a simplified structure to develop the Jeep brand in China.

The carmaker added on Thursday it would keep working with GAC to grow the brand in the country. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. -0.76% 7.81 End-of-day quote.1.56%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.08% 17.402 Real-time Quote.4.33%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.49% 17.32 Delayed Quote.4.30%
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
Financials
Sales 2021 148 B 166 B 166 B
Net income 2021 10 786 M 12 103 M 12 103 M
Net cash 2021 14 104 M 15 825 M 15 825 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,96x
Yield 2021 5,72%
Capitalization 54 524 M 61 518 M 61 177 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 17,40 €
Average target price 23,38 €
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.4.30%61 518
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-7.88%103 062
FERRARI N.V.-12.43%41 639
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-7.22%34 810
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD15.84%34 762
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.1.56%19 186