Stellantis to raise stake in China JV with GAC to 75%

MILAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Stellantis
plans to increase its stake in its 50-50 joint venture in China
with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) to 75% as part
of its efforts to tackle one of the weak spots in its business.
The deal remains subject to approval by the Chinese
government, Stellantis, the world's number four carmaker said on
Thursday.
Additional details on Stellantis' plan for the Chinese
market will be disclosed as part of a global strategic plan to
be presented on March 1.
Boosting its business in China, the world's biggest auto
market, is one of the areas analysts want addressed when Chief
Executive Carlos Tavares unveils his detailed strategy.
Created through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and
Peugeot-owner PSA at the start of last year, Stellantis' needs
to do better in China where its market share remains almost
negligible when compared to rivals.
Stellantis said last year it would create a simplified
structure to develop the Jeep brand in China.
The carmaker added on Thursday it would keep working with
GAC to grow the brand in the country.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak
Editing by Keith Weir)