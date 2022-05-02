Stellantis, unions agree further 480 voluntary exits in Italy

MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis has
agreed with unions it will cut 480 jobs this year at its
Mirafiori facility in Turin through voluntary redundancies,
Italy's FIM-CISL union said on Monday.
The deal was signed by all major metal workers unions with
the exception of the leftist FIOM-CGIL.
Stellantis had already reached a similar accord with unions
in February over more than 700 voluntary redundancies, for a
total of nearly 1,200 job cuts this year in Italy.
Davide Provenzano, head of FIM-CISL for the Turin area, said
that while the deadline for the voluntary redundancies was the
end of the year, there was an extra incentive of 20,000 euros
($21,000) for people who left the company by Sept. 30.
A spokesperson for Stellantis, which currently employs
around 50,000 people in Italy, confirmed the accord over the job
cuts, saying the company had no further comment. ($1 = 0.9524
euros)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Valentina Za)