Stellantis unit pleads guilty, will pay $300M in U.S. diesel probe

June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. business of Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy on Friday and
will pay about $300 million in a plea agreement to resolve a
multi-year U.S. Justice Department diesel emissions fraud probe,
court documents show.
FCA US LLC, now part of Stellantis, will pay about
$300 million in criminal penalties arising from its efforts to
evade emissions requirements for more than 100,000 older Ram
pickup trucks and Jeep sport-utility vehicles in its U.S.
lineup.
"FCA US engaged in a multi-year scheme to mislead U.S.
regulators and customers,” said Assistant Attorney General
Kenneth Polite, adding the department will hold "accountable
companies that seek to place profits above candor, good
corporate governance, and timely remediation."
U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds in Detroit set a July 18
sentencing date. The settlement includes a $203.6 million
forfeiture penalty and a $96.1 million fine. The government
noted FCA US previously paid a $311 million civil penalty and
paid over $183 million in compensation to over 63,000 people as
part of a class-action diesel lawsuit.
FCA US will be on probation for three years. The automaker
must conduct an initial review of its compliance with the Clean
Air Act and inspection and testing procedures, submit a report
and prepare at least two follow-up reviews and reports. Reuters
first reported the settlement last week.
The Justice Department said FCA US installed deceptive
software features intended to avoid regulatory scrutiny and
fraudulently help the diesel vehicles meet required emissions
standards. The department said the company "purposely calibrated
the emissions control systems" to produce less emissions during
the federal test procedures then under normal driving
conditions.
The guilty plea represents the final significant action
U.S. officials are expected to take against FCA in the emissions
fraud matter.
Stellantis confirmed the settlement Friday and said in its
2021 financial disclosures that approximately 266 million euros
($301 million) was previously accrued related to this matter at
the time.
The affected diesel-powered vehicles span model years 2014
to 2016. FCA merged with French Peugeot maker PSA in 2021 to
form Stellantis.
Three FCA U.S. employees have been indicted for conspiracy
to defraud the United States and to violate the Clean Air Act
and are awaiting trial.
The plea deal comes five years after Volkswagen AG
pleaded guilty to criminal charges to resolve its
own emissions crisis affecting nearly 600,000 vehicles in a
scandal that became known as "Dieselgate."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Aurora Ellis)