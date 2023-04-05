Stellantis unveils Ram EV pickup, to debut late in 2024, at New York auto show

*
New Ram EV pickup set for debut late in 2024
Will have option for a bigger, 500 mile-range battery
NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - Chrysler parent Stellantis
NV on Wednesday unveiled its new electric Ram pickup
truck, which is poised to debut on the market late in 2024 as a
key part of the French-Italian automaker's strategy to electrify
its vehicle lineup.
The 2025 model year Ram 1500 REV, introduced at the New York
Auto Show which runs until April 16, will have a range of as
much as 500 miles (804 km) using an optional, bigger
229-kilowatt battery pack. The EV truck will go on sale in one
of the most important segments of the North American electric
vehicle market.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said the truck will be built
in the U.S. and the location would be announced soon. He said
the company was still "fine tuning the plan."
He told reporters on the sidelines of the auto show that
consumers will choose the Ram over other EV trucks because it
will exceed other trucks' performance on range, speed of charge,
towing and other factors. He said after the announcement a lot
of rivals "will be under pressure to try to beat us."
The Ram truck's launch late in 2024 will come more than two
years after similar EV trucks like the Rivian R1T
electric pickup and Ford's F-150 Lightning electric truck.
General Motors plans to start delivering electric
Chevrolet Silverado pickups this fall. Tesla CEO Elon
Musk said the long-delayed Cybertruck will launch this year from
a factory in Texas.
The RAM EV truck will be built on a new body-on-frame
architecture designed for full-size EVs, capable of towing up to
14,000 lbs and carry a payload of up to 2,700 lbs. It will have
a range of up to 350 miles with a standard 168-kilowatt battery
pack, rising to 500 miles on the optional 229-kilowatt battery.
Stellantis also unveiled its 2024 model plug-in hybrid
electric Jeep Wrangler at the show. By 2030, 50% of Jeep brand
sales in the U.S. will be battery-electric, the company said.
Tavares has set ambitious targets to slash emissions in half
by 2030, including that 100% of car sales in Europe and 50% of
car and light-duty truck sales in the U.S. be of electric
vehicles by the end of the decade.
While the high costs of electrification and advanced
software development have pressured automakers, U.S. lawmakers
approved hefty incentives for EV battery production and consumer
tax credits in August.
Stellantis in late February indefinitely idled a Jeep
assembly plant in Illinois, blaming the high cost of EVs.
Automakers face tougher vehicle emissions standards in the
U.S. and Europe and mandates from California and other U.S.
states to sell a rising number of electric vehicles.
California wants to require that all new light-duty cars and
trucks sold in the state by 2035 be electric or plug-in electric
hybrids. The Biden administration must approve the requirements
before the plan can take effect.
