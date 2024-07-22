(Alliance News) - On Monday, major European stock markets are expected to be in positive territory on an uneventful morning under the macroeconomic and corporate profile, but viscous under the political one after Joe Biden's announcement to withdraw his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election and endorse his deputy Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party nominee.

Thus, IG futures give the FTSE Mib in the green by 0.2 percent or up 72.5 points after closing down 0.9 percent at 34,215.84.

Paris' CAC 40 is expected up 0.5 percent or up 42.8 points, Frankfurt's DAX 40 is given up 0.4 percent or up 68.9 points, and London's FTSE 100 is expected up 0.6 percent or up 46.4 points.

In macroeconomic news, China's central bank on Monday cut two benchmark interest rates in an effort to stimulate lending and boost growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Beijing is struggling with an unprecedented crisis in the country's vast real estate sector, continued weakness in consumption and high youth unemployment, while geopolitical tensions with Washington and the EU threaten its foreign trade.

The prime rate on one-year loans, which is the benchmark for the most advantageous rates banks can offer businesses and households, was reduced from 3.45 percent to 3.35 percent, after last being lowered in August.

The five-year rate, the benchmark for mortgage loans, was reduced from 3.95 percent to 3.85 percent, after being lowered in February.

The two rates are at record lows and the cuts come just days after a key Communist Party meeting in Beijing.

Returning to Milan's smaller listings on Friday, the Mid-Cap lost 0.9 percent to 48,309.00, the Small-Cap gave up 0.9 percent to 29,157.76, and Italy Growth rose 0.1 percent to 8,105.36.

On the Mib, Stellantis lost 2.2%, with new price at EUR18.5840 per share. Sales in June rose slightly in Europe, underperforming the European market, where registrations grew 4.3% year-on-year to nearly 1.1 million units.

Worst of all did Nexi, in the red by 3.8 percent, after UniCredit--down 0.4 percent--sold shares for 1.1 percent of the paytech's capital.

Eni, on the other hand, fell 1.5 percent to EUR14.08 per share. Of note, Sfifel cut its target price to EUR14.70 from the previous EUR17.30.

Pirelli, among the few bullish performers, rose 0.1 percent to EUR5.7060 per share. On the stock, Goldman Sachs increased the target price to EUR6.40 from EUR6.30.

Positive note also on Leonardo, which closed up 0.2% to EUR22.77 per share. Of note, Goldman Sachs cut its target price to EUR23.50 from EUR23.80 with 'neutral' title.

On the Mid-Cap, still well Fincantieri, up 1.5% to EUR5.4680 per share, in its fourth bullish session.

Also good is Webuild, up 2.4% to EUR2.3560 per share, with results expected in the middle of next week.

Juventus FC - in the red by 3.2 percent - reported that it has reached an agreement with Hellas Verona FC for the outright acquisition of the rights to the sports performance of the player Cabal Murillo Juan David for a consideration of EUR11 million, payable in three fiscal years, plus ancillary charges of EUR1.8 million.

On the Small-Cap, Sogefi -- down 1.3 percent -- on Thursday approved the board of directors' proposal to distribute an extraordinary dividend per unit of EUR0.923 from distributable profit reserves and the share premium reserve. Coupon 34 will be detached on July 22, and the dividend will be paid from July 24.

IRCE--up 1.4 percent--reported on Thursday that in the last few days it has signed a 10-year ?nancing with Banca di Imola, BPER Banca and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, respectively, for a total amount of EUR30 million, worth EUR10 million each.

On Italy Growth, EdiliziAcrobatica--up 4.2 percent--reported Thursday that the number of contracts signed in the first half of the year grew 40 percent to 16,107 from 11,500 in the same period of 2023. The number of customers also increased by nearly 59 percent from June 30, 2023.

Alfonsino closed up 4.3 percent to EUR0.49 per share after 4.9 percent red on the eve.

Rear-ends for Impianti, down 12 percent, and iVision Tech, down 4.8 percent at Friday's close.

In Asia, the Nikkei is down 1.3% to 39,558.09, the Shanghai Composite gives up 1.0% to 2,953.09, and the Hang Seng gains 0.9% to 17,569.62.

In New York, at Friday's close, the Dow gave up 0.9 percent to 40,287.53, the Nasdaq lost 0.8 percent to 17,726.94, and the S&P 500 left 0.7 percent at 5,505.00 on the parterre.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0889 from USD1.0889 in Friday's European equities close while the pound was worth USD1.2917against USD1.2920 on Friday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is trading at USD83.11 per barrel from USD84.36 per barrel at Friday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD2,404.05 an ounce from USD2,400.25 an ounce on Friday evening.

Monday's macroeconomic calendar includes the Eurogroup meeting, which will start at 1200 CEST.

The U.S. calendar is also bare, where, except for Chicago Fed activity at 1430 CEST and three- and six-month T-Note auctions at 1730 CEST, there are no special events.

Among the companies in the Piazza Affari, the results of Autostrade Meridionali and Take Off are expected.

