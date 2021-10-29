Log in
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 10/29 06:31:54 pm
17.2630 EUR   -0.13%
05:33pU.S. House plan would give electric vehicles big boost
RE
08:01aSTELLANTIS : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:00aSTELLANTIS : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles big boost

10/29/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - A $1.75 trillion Democratic spending proposal could give a big boost to electric vehicles especially to Detroit's Big Three automakers and the U.S. Postal Service.

The House plan boosts electric vehicle credits to up to $12,500 per vehicle, including $4,500 for union-made vehicles and $500 for U.S.-made batteries. Vehicles would have to be made in the United States starting in 2027 to qualify for any credit.

The EV tax credits would cost $15.6 billion over 10 years and disproportionately benefit Detroit's Big Three automakers - General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV - which assemble their U.S.-made vehicles in union-represented plants.

Foreign automakers have harshly criticized the decision to give union-made vehicles a big leg up, while the United Auto Workers union strongly supports it.

Tesla and foreign automakers do not have unions representing assembly workers in the United States and many have fought UAW efforts to organize U.S. plants.

Honda said in a letter Friday "this tax credit plan would pit Americans working for the three 'legacy' companies against the American workers of other automakers."

The bill would award $6 billion for the U.S. Postal Service to purchase electric delivery vehicles and infrastructure. USPS said Friday it estimates under the bill "all delivery fleet acquisitions could feasibly be electric by 2028, and a corresponding 70% of our entire delivery fleet by" 2030.

In February, USPS awarded a 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense, a subsidiary of Oshkosh, to build a mix of internal combustion and EV delivery vehicles that could be worth$6 billion.

The EV proposal eliminates phasing out tax credits after automakers hit 200,000 electric vehicles sold, which would make GM eligible, along with Tesla.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm defended the decision to exclude Tesla from the higher credit, telling CNBC: "We want to make sure that we do everything possible to encourage that business and labor really focus on elevating the standards for everyday Americans."

The bill would create a new electric bike and three-wheel vehicle tax credit, a 30% credit for commercial electric vehicles and $4,000 used EV tax credit.

It would authorize $3.5 billion for "domestic manufacturing conversion" grants for electric and other green vehicles and provide $3 billion to boost a U.S. loan program to retool existing auto plants to build more fuel efficient models and expand it to cover zero-emission trains, airplanes, boats and Hyperloop technology.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.53% 3349 End-of-day quote.16.39%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.21% 17.25 Delayed Quote.17.91%
TESLA, INC. 3.43% 1114 Delayed Quote.52.63%
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
Financials
Sales 2021 148 B 171 B 171 B
Net income 2021 10 402 M 12 023 M 12 023 M
Net cash 2021 14 909 M 17 231 M 17 231 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,13x
Yield 2021 5,60%
Capitalization 54 040 M 62 489 M 62 458 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 17,25 €
Average target price 22,94 €
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.17.91%63 256
BYD COMPANY LIMITED45.96%128 031
FERRARI N.V.2.41%42 597
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-17.02%35 929
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-3.66%29 771
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-14.62%22 484