U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles big boost

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - A $1.75 trillion Democratic
spending proposal could give a big boost to electric vehicles
especially to Detroit's Big Three automakers and the U.S. Postal
Service.
The House plan boosts electric vehicle credits to up to
$12,500 per vehicle, including $4,500 for union-made vehicles
and $500 for U.S.-made batteries. Vehicles would have to be made
in the United States starting in 2027 to qualify for any credit.
The EV tax credits would cost $15.6 billion over 10 years
and disproportionately benefit Detroit's Big Three automakers -
General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent
Stellantis NV - which assemble their U.S.-made
vehicles in union-represented plants.
Foreign automakers have harshly criticized the decision to
give union-made vehicles a big leg up, while the United Auto
Workers union strongly supports it.
Tesla and foreign automakers do not have unions representing
assembly workers in the United States and many have fought UAW
efforts to organize U.S. plants.
Honda said in a letter Friday "this tax credit plan would
pit Americans working for the three 'legacy' companies against
the American workers of other automakers."
The bill would award $6 billion for the U.S. Postal Service
to purchase electric delivery vehicles and infrastructure. USPS
said Friday it estimates under the bill "all delivery
fleet acquisitions could feasibly be electric by 2028, and a
corresponding 70% of our entire delivery fleet by" 2030.
In February, USPS awarded a 10-year contract to Oshkosh
Defense, a subsidiary of Oshkosh, to build a mix of
internal combustion and EV delivery vehicles that could be
worth$6 billion.
The EV proposal eliminates phasing out tax credits after
automakers hit 200,000 electric vehicles sold, which would make
GM eligible, along with Tesla.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm defended the decision to
exclude Tesla from the higher credit, telling CNBC: "We want to
make sure that we do everything possible to encourage that
business and labor really focus on elevating the standards for
everyday Americans."
The bill would create a new electric bike and three-wheel
vehicle tax credit, a 30% credit for commercial electric
vehicles and $4,000 used EV tax credit.
It would authorize $3.5 billion for "domestic manufacturing
conversion" grants for electric and other green vehicles and
provide $3 billion to boost a U.S. loan program to retool
existing auto plants to build more fuel efficient models and
expand it to cover zero-emission trains, airplanes, boats and
Hyperloop technology.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Aurora Ellis)