Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/06 03:30:01 pm EDT
13.98 EUR   +1.38%
03:04pU.S. asks Mexico to probe alleged labor abuses at Stellantis parts plant
RE
11:18aStellantis Announces Windsor Assembly Plant to Produce Vehicles on New STLA Large Platform
AQ
11:18aStellantis Windsor Assembly Plant recognized by Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) for Turkey Creek Cleanup on World Environment Day
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. asks Mexico to probe alleged labor abuses at Stellantis parts plant

06/06/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON June 6 (Reuters) - The United States has asked Mexico to probe alleged worker rights violations at a Mexican auto-parts plant owned by Italian-French carmaker Stellantis, the fourth such investigation under a revised trade deal, U.S. officials said on Monday.

The U.S. request for Mexico to look into possible rights abuses at Teksid Hierro de Mexico in the northern border state of Coahuila comes under the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that aims to improve conditions at Mexican workplaces.

Companies have been closely watching these early cases to see how tougher labor rules play out under the trade pact that replaced NAFTA. Under the USMCA, factories that violate worker rights could lose their tariff-free status on exports.

Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest auto group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously said it respects collective-bargaining rights.

Since 2014, Teksid - which employs nearly 1,500 people and makes iron castings for heavy vehicles - has been embroiled in a union dispute that workers say has blocked them from being represented by the Miners Union and led to employee dismissals.

The AFL-CIO labor federation and the United Auto Workers union, which represents U.S. Stellantis workers, along with Mexico's Miners Union, flagged the potential violations, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said in a statement.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh added the U.S. government aimed to work with Mexican counterparts and Teksid "to ensure that workers can choose their union representatives freely and without interference."

Mexico's Economy Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stellantis, formed from the merger of Peugeot maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler, runs seven other plants in Mexico and last year produced more than 400,000 vehicles in the country.

U.S. officials previously opened labor inquiries into U.S. automaker General Motors, U.S.-owned factory Tridonex and Japanese conglomerate Panasonic. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.24% 37.7 Delayed Quote.-35.85%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -0.66% 1199.5 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.68% 14.028 Real-time Quote.-17.28%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.93% 14.058 Delayed Quote.-17.34%
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
03:04pU.S. asks Mexico to probe alleged labor abuses at Stellantis parts plant
RE
11:18aStellantis Announces Windsor Assembly Plant to Produce Vehicles on New STLA Large Platf..
AQ
11:18aStellantis Windsor Assembly Plant recognized by Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) for Turk..
AQ
06/03FCA US Reaches Agreement With DOJ, Will Pay $300 Million in Penalties
MT
06/03Stellantis unit pleads guilty, will pay $300M in U.S. diesel probe
RE
06/03FCA US LLC Reaches Agreement with U.S. Attorney's Office to Resolve Diesel Emissions In..
GL
06/03Biden Dismisses Economic Fears Reportedly Voiced by Musk, Points to Investments Planned..
MT
06/03Stellantis Unit FCA Pleads Guilty to Fraud Conspiracy, Will Pay $300 Million
DJ
06/03Stellantis-LG Energy Solution Battery Joint Venture Named NextStar Energy, CEO Appointe..
AQ
06/02Stellantis Unit to Plead Guilty to US Diesel Emissions-linked Criminal Conspiracy Charg..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 170 B 182 B 182 B
Net income 2022 13 415 M 14 378 M 14 378 M
Net cash 2022 22 932 M 24 578 M 24 578 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,18x
Yield 2022 8,72%
Capitalization 44 044 M 47 100 M 47 206 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 13,79 €
Average target price 22,14 €
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-17.34%46 313
BYD COMPANY LIMITED6.68%121 648
FERRARI N.V.-26.70%34 690
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-14.44%30 664
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD3.75%29 963
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.1.43%20 896