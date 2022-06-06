U.S. asks Mexico to probe alleged labor abuses at Stellantis parts plant

MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON June 6 (Reuters) - The United States
has asked Mexico to probe alleged worker rights violations at a
Mexican auto-parts plant owned by Italian-French carmaker
Stellantis, the fourth such investigation under a revised trade
deal, U.S. officials said on Monday.
The U.S. request for Mexico to look into possible rights
abuses at Teksid Hierro de Mexico in the northern border state
of Coahuila comes under the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada
Agreement (USMCA) that aims to improve conditions at Mexican
workplaces.
Companies have been closely watching these early cases to
see how tougher labor rules play out under the trade pact that
replaced NAFTA. Under the USMCA, factories that violate worker
rights could lose their tariff-free status on exports.
Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest auto group, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously
said it respects collective-bargaining rights.
Since 2014, Teksid - which employs nearly 1,500 people and
makes iron castings for heavy vehicles - has been embroiled in a
union dispute that workers say has blocked them from being
represented by the Miners Union and led to employee dismissals.
The AFL-CIO labor federation and the United Auto Workers
union, which represents U.S. Stellantis workers, along with
Mexico's Miners Union, flagged the potential violations, the
U.S. Trade Representative's office said in a statement.
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh added the U.S. government aimed
to work with Mexican counterparts and Teksid "to ensure that
workers can choose their union representatives freely and
without interference."
Mexico's Economy Ministry did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Stellantis, formed from the merger of Peugeot maker PSA and
Fiat Chrysler, runs seven other plants in Mexico and last year
produced more than 400,000 vehicles in the country.
U.S. officials previously opened labor inquiries into U.S.
automaker General Motors, U.S.-owned factory Tridonex and
Japanese conglomerate Panasonic.
