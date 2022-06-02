Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Stellantis N.V.
  News
  Summary
STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
06/02
14.31 EUR   +0.95%
U.S. charges Stellantis unit in diesel emissions probe

06/02/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis at the entrance of the company's factory in Hordain

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Justice Department on Thursday charged the U.S. business of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with criminal conspiracy in its multi-year emissions fraud probe surrounding vehicles with diesel engines.

Reuters reported last week FCA US LLC, now part of Stellantis NV, had agreed to plead guilty to a criminal conspiracy charge arising from its efforts to evade emissions requirements for more than 100,000 older Ram pickup trucks and Jeep sport-utility vehicles in its U.S. lineup and would pay roughly $300 million in penalties.

U.S. District Judge Nancy G. Edmunds in Detroit set a plea hearing for FCA US for 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Stellantis declined to comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Mike Spector; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
