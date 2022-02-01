U.S. judge approves direct election of UAW officers

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Members of the United Auto
Workers (UAW) will directly elect officers after a referendum
required as part of a 2020 Justice Department settlement to
resolve a corruption probe.
U.S. District Judge David Lawson in Detroit on Tuesday
approved the results of the referendum and ordered the change by
June, which will be in time for the next union election cycle.
The union in 2020 also agreed to an independent court-appointed
monitor as part of the Justice Department settlement into
allegations that resulted in the convictions of two former UAW
presidents, among others.
UAW officers have been elected through a delegate system
rather than through direct elections. More than 63% of current
and retired members voted in favor of direct elections in a
secret ballot.
"We will continue to work with the monitor to ensure that
the UAW is fully reformed, free of corruption and fraud, and
that the union’s elections will be fair," said Dawn Ison, U.S.
attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.
Under the Justice Department consent decree, monitor Neil
Barofsky has authority to exercise disciplinary powers within
the UAW, investigate possible fraud or corruption and seek
discipline against UAW officers and members.
Barofsky will design the new election system after
consulting with the UAW.
Numerous UAW officers pleaded guilty to embezzling millions
of dollars for their personal benefit, using the funds for
liquor, cigars, golf outings and expensive hotel stays.
In August, FCA US, the North American operating subsidiary
of Stellantis was sentenced to probation after
pleading guilty to making more than $3.5 million in illegal
payments to UAW officers. FCA paid a $30 million fine.
The UAW represents about 400,000 U.S. workers, including
workers at Detroit’s Big Three automakers and in other fields.
At its peak in 1979, the union had a membership of some 1.5
million.
