Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. may reinstate boost in automaker fines for not meeting emissions rules

08/18/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Morning traffic makes its way along a Los Angeles freeway in Los Angeles,

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday it may impose higher penalties for automakers failing to meet fuel efficiency requirements in recent years, a decision that could cost the industry hundreds of millions of dollars or more.

President Donald Trump's administration in its final days in January delayed a 2016 regulation that more than doubled penalties for automakers failing to meet Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) requirements.

Automakers protested that 2016 hike, warning it could boost industry costs by at least $1 billion annually. The hike could cost Chrysler parent Stellantis for instance hundreds of millions of dollars, while boosting the value of credits sold by Tesla.

Under President Barack Obama, the higher penalties were set to start with the 2019 model year, but the Trump administration - which first tried to suspend the hike - agreed following a court decision to set the effective date as the 2022 model year.

NHTSA said it is giving the public 30 days to comment on whether it should reinstate the 2016 rule that would impose higher penalties effective with the 2019 model year, but said it had not yet reached a final determination.

Congress in 2015 ordered federal agencies to adjust civil penalties to account for inflation. In response, NHTSA issued rules to raise fines to $14 from $5.50 for every 0.1 mile per gallon new cars and trucks consume in excess of required standards.

A trade group representing major U.S. and foreign automakers said Wednesday it had urged NHTSA not to retroactively apply higher penalties to model years already produced or designed, "since doing so would produce no environmental or fuel economy benefit."

A U.S. appeals court in August 2020 overturned the Trump administration's 2019 decision to suspend the 2016 regulation.

In March, Tesla urged a U.S. appeals court to reinstate the higher fuel economy penalties and said the Biden administration ignored the ongoing impact of the Trump rule on the credit-trading market.

Tesla, whose electric cars produce zero emissions, sells credits to other automakers to reduce their burden of complying with regulations and argued the Trump rule change makes those credits less valuable.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, part of Stellantis NV, paid a total of nearly $150 million for failing to meet 2016 and 2017 requirements.

NHTSA said its analysis showed reinstating the earlier hike could boost penalties for the 2019 model year alone by $178.5 million, a figure that does not include the impact on credit trading.

Stellantis said earlier this month in a securities filing costs related to potential higher CAFE penalties could be about 521 million euros ($609 million).

Earlier this month, NHTSA proposed hiking CAFE requirements by 8% annually for 2024 through 2026, reversing a Trump-era regulation that rolled back higher requirements starting in the 2021 model year.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Holmes)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2021
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
11:35aSTELLANTIS N : Windsor Assembly Plant Recognized for 2021 Canada Energy Project ..
AQ
08/17BACK WITH A VENGEANCE : Sixth Edition of 'Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge' Brin..
AQ
08/17EV startups hunt for low-cost roads to mass production
RE
08/16STELLANTIS N : Pruett Powers 2021 Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak to Second Cons..
AQ
08/16STELLANTIS N : Spotlight Wraps the Week
AQ
08/16STELLANTIS N : Dodge Announces Three New Vehicle Theft-protection Measures
AQ
08/16Detroit sticks with trucks, SUVs despite lofty 2030 goals for EVs
RE
08/13STELLANTIS N : Ram pickups recalled; faulty side air bags can hurl shrapnel
AQ
08/12Samsung SDI considering building battery plant in Illinois, says senator
RE
08/12Samsung unit considers building battery plant in Illinois -senator
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 156 B 183 B 183 B
Net income 2021 10 413 M 12 189 M 12 189 M
Net cash 2021 15 747 M 18 432 M 18 432 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,28x
Yield 2021 5,43%
Capitalization 55 884 M 65 407 M 65 410 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 17,84 €
Average target price 22,42 €
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Henri de la Croix de Castries Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.21.72%65 462
BYD COMPANY LIMITED26.38%112 360
FERRARI N.V.-4.47%40 417
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-23.00%33 390
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-9.99%27 974
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED-5.03%21 761