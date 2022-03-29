Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. to unveil revised stricter fuel economy regulations on Friday

03/29/2022 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Friday plans to unveil tougher fuel economy standards for vehicles that would reverse his predecessor Donald Trump's rollback of U.S. regulations aimed at improving gas mileage and cutting tailpipe pollution, officials said.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Deputy Administrator Steven Cliff will make a "major announcement" on fuel economy standards on Friday, the Transportation Department said. It did not offer details of the announcement.

NHTSA last August proposed hiking Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) requirements by 8% annually for the 2024 through 2026 model years. NHTSA said those proposed rules would reduce consumer fuel costs by $140 billion for new vehicles sold by 2030 and $470 billion by 2050 and increase the estimated fleetwide average by 12 miles per gallon (mpg) for 2026, relative to 2021.

U.S. law requires 18 months lead time so the final NHTSA rules must be signed by March 31 to take effect in the 2024 model year that begins in September 2023.

Under Trump, the government in March 2020 rolled back fuel economy standards that had been set under his predecessor Barack Obama to require only 1.5% annual increases in efficiency through 2026. Obama had required 5% annual increases.

Biden's administration asked on Monday in its federal budget proposal to Congress for $27.5 million to support the next phase of NHTSA fuel economy regulations "for light vehicles and maximum fuel efficiency standards for medium and heavy-duty trucks and represents meaningful progress toward achieving the administration's climate agenda."

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in December finalized its stricter vehicle emissions requirements that are parallel to the NHTSA rules. The EPA said the rules will result in 3.1 billion tons of avoided CO2 emissions through 2050.

NHTSA on Sunday confirmed that it had reinstated a sharp increase in penalties for automakers whose vehicles do not meet fuel efficiency requirements for model years 2019 and beyond. The decision was a victory for Tesla that could cost other automakers like Chrysler-parent Stellantis hundreds of millions of dollars or more. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2022
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
11:31aU.S. to unveil revised stricter fuel economy regulations on Friday
RE
03/28STELLANTIS N : Affirms Commitment to Italy with Automotive Cells Company's (ACC) Planned B..
PU
03/28Stellantis Debuts Hurricane Twin-turbo I-6 Engine That Cuts Emissions, Increases Fuel E..
AQ
03/28STELLANTIS : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
MD
03/27U.S. boost fines for automakers not meeting fuel economy rules in Tesla win
RE
03/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Good job figures cheer investors
03/25ANALYST RECOMMANDATIONS : Drax, Farfetch, Nutrien, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams...
03/25Stellantis Debuts Hurricane Twin-Turbo I-6 Engine That Cuts Emissions, Increases Fuel E..
CI
03/24LG Energy Rallies on Plans for Investment in Batteries
DJ
03/24Exor Swung to Profit in 2021
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 166 B 182 B 182 B
Net income 2022 13 110 M 14 387 M 14 387 M
Net cash 2022 23 416 M 25 698 M 25 698 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,40x
Yield 2022 8,24%
Capitalization 45 269 M 49 681 M 49 681 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 14,45 €
Average target price 23,23 €
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-13.40%49 681
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-20.71%95 205
FERRARI N.V.-17.15%39 307
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-17.74%30 770
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD0.69%29 693
EXOR N.V.-12.87%17 700