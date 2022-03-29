U.S. to unveil revised stricter fuel economy regulations on Friday

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's
administration on Friday plans to unveil tougher fuel economy
standards for vehicles that would reverse his predecessor Donald
Trump's rollback of U.S. regulations aimed at improving gas
mileage and cutting tailpipe pollution, officials said.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Deputy Administrator
Steven Cliff will make a "major announcement" on fuel economy
standards on Friday, the Transportation Department said. It did
not offer details of the announcement.
NHTSA last August proposed hiking Corporate Average Fuel
Economy (CAFE) requirements by 8% annually for the 2024 through
2026 model years. NHTSA said those proposed rules would reduce
consumer fuel costs by $140 billion for new vehicles sold by
2030 and $470 billion by 2050 and increase the estimated
fleetwide average by 12 miles per gallon (mpg) for 2026,
relative to 2021.
U.S. law requires 18 months lead time so the final NHTSA
rules must be signed by March 31 to take effect in the 2024
model year that begins in September 2023.
Under Trump, the government in March 2020 rolled back fuel
economy standards that had been set under his predecessor Barack
Obama to require only 1.5% annual increases in efficiency
through 2026. Obama had required 5% annual increases.
Biden's administration asked on Monday in its federal budget
proposal to Congress for $27.5 million to support the next phase
of NHTSA fuel economy regulations "for light vehicles and
maximum fuel efficiency standards for medium and heavy-duty
trucks and represents meaningful progress toward achieving the
administration's climate agenda."
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in December
finalized its stricter vehicle emissions requirements that are
parallel to the NHTSA rules. The EPA said the rules will result
in 3.1 billion tons of avoided CO2 emissions through 2050.
NHTSA on Sunday confirmed that it had reinstated a sharp
increase in penalties for automakers whose vehicles do not meet
fuel efficiency requirements for model years 2019 and beyond.
The decision was a victory for Tesla that could cost
other automakers like Chrysler-parent Stellantis
hundreds of millions of dollars or more.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Will Dunham)