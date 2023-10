Oct 6 (Reuters) -

* UAW PRESIDENT SAYS GM "LEAPFROGGED THE PACK" IN NEGOTIATIONS

* UAW PRESIDENT SAYS MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS

* UAW PRESIDENT SAYS STELLANTIS AGREED TO REINSTATE COLA

* UAW PRESIDENT SAYS STILL LOT OF WORK TO BE DONE

* UAW PRESIDENT SAYS FIGHTING HARD TO WIN RETIREMENT SECURITY

* UAW PRESIDENT SAYS ON TRACK TO GET SUB COMMITTEE ISSUES ADDRESSED Further company coverage: