Oct 28 (Reuters) - Top United Auto Workers are close to a tentative agreement with Stellantis and will outline to local union officials on Saturday terms including reopening the automaker's Illinois assembly plant, two people familiar with the matter said.

Stellantis shuttered its assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, early this year, leaving 1,300 workers without jobs.

UAW is expected to unveil details of the tentative deal later on Saturday, which will have provisions on the use of temporary workers, the sources said, adding Stellantis has agreed to significant product commitment and investment.

The deal to reopen the Belvidere plant is contingent on expected state and local tax incentives, they said. (Editing by David Shepardson and Joseph White)